Thomas James Simons Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at C$3,631,408.96.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a market cap of C$472.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.21.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

