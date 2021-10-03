Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $166.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.44.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.