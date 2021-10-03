Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 266.8% in September

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 266.8% from the August 31st total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 567,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the first quarter worth about $763,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $3.51 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

