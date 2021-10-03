Titan Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $687.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004993 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009304 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

