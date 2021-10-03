Tokocrypto One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Billion (TKO)

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00146164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.18 or 1.00159511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.76 or 0.06959894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

