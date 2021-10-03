Tornado Cash (TORN) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.19 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and $12.19 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $69.65 or 0.00142606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

