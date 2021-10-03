Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CURV. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.48 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. Torrid has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

