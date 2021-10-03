Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

