TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAMF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 70,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,166. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

