TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAMF. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of GRAMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 70,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,166. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

