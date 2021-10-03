Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $201.36. 923,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,834. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.