Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $3.07 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00006404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $77.48 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.82 or 1.00026206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00080980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.10 or 0.00603458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,255,275 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

