TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,814 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TransUnion by 134.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 330,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after purchasing an additional 189,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

