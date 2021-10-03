TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.07.

TA opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.