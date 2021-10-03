Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TRIL traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.30. 73,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,872. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.26. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$27.12.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

