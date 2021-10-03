Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 34,611 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.
- On Friday, September 24th, C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00.
Shares of TBK stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $104.90.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
