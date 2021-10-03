Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks Sells 34,611 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $1,692,042.21.

On Friday, September 24th, C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.