Truist Raises Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $40.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.