Truist Securiti Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

