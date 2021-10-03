Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

