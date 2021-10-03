TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Achieves $88.58 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $88.58 million and $2.01 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

