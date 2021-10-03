Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.