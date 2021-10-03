Ubiq Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $24,256.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.73 or 0.07105785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00355638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.88 or 0.01188676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00111523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.99 or 0.00534680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.04 or 0.00453002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00300836 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.