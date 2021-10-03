Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

