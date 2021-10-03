UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.