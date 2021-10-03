uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.20.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

