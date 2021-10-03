uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UCL stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.20.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
