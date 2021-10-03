Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $214,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.