Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $172.58 million and $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.30 or 0.01185164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.97 or 0.00449111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00301650 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001158 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

