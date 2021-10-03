Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $90.19

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.19, but opened at $87.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 1,472 shares changing hands.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

