Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.