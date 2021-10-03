Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,490,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163,584 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 4.77% of Umpqua worth $193,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,528,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,661,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 1,679,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,975. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

