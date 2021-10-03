Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 25,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LATN traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,294. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $34,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Union Acquisition Corp. II

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

