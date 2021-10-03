United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $49.90. Approximately 268,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,676,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

