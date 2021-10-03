United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

