United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 197.6% in September

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 197.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

