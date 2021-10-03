Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

