Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $25.69 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Separately, Danske upgraded Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

