Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in September

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $25.69 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Separately, Danske upgraded Uponor Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

