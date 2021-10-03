Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.33 million and a PE ratio of -394.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

