Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 326.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

