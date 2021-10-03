Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

