Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after purchasing an additional 441,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $28.58 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

