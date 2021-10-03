Vega Protocol (VEGA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.58 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $16.89 or 0.00035244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and $7.58 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

