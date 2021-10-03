Velas (VLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $308.22 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001400 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000787 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

