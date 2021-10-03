Vermilion Energy’s (VET) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of VET opened at C$12.94 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

