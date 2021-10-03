Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.54. 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,312. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

