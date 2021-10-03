Vesper Price Reaches $7.50 on Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $7.50 or 0.00015361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $37.19 million and approximately $250,485.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00143846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.03 or 1.00161725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.61 or 0.07077405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.