Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $43.52

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.52, but opened at $41.71. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 66,616 shares changing hands.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,802 shares of company stock worth $6,113,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.