Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.06 billion and the highest is $6.54 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $24.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 167,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

