Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $7.71 on Friday, hitting $230.46. 7,925,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.