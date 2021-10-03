Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the August 31st total of 652,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VVOS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.