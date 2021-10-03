Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLPNY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. Analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.