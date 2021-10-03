Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450,013 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

